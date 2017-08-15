Stop for school buses with arms out; watch for pedestrians near schools, says Trooper Ben

With school starting across Kansas this week, Trooper Ben Gardner with the Kansas Highway Patrol says remember the rules of the road as you deal with school buses and pedestrian traffic near schools and bus stops.

“In particular, motorists that are driving toward a stopped school bus are not realizing that they also need to stop, and they go right by the path of that stopped bus,” said Gardner. “Everyone needs to stop. If you’re coming up from behind a school bus, or if you’re approaching from the front of it and it’s got its stop arm out, you need to stop also.”

School zone lights are also on at their appropriate times, too.

“Usually, they are lit a week or so before the official start date of when school starts in the area,” said Gardner. “People have seen them and they should have started to adjust prior to the first day.”

If you haven’t adjusted, you need to realize that there are some students too small to see from the driver’s seat of a car or truck.

“Now, they are in play,” said Gardner. The students are walking to and from school crossing the street. We need to make sure we are paying particular attention to these small kids, that are probably very excited about their day’s activities that have taken place or are about to take place.”

The statutory fine for unlawfully passing a school bus with the stop arms out is $315, plus applicable court costs.