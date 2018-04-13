Storm chances first, then chilly for the weekend

A cool change is coming, but we could see some thunderstorms before it gets here.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clouding up, windy and warm, with thunderstorm chances increasing late this afternoon. Any storms that form could be strong to severe, and a high at 82.

Tonight: Thunderstorms move out by early evening, then turning much colder overnight, with scattered showers and a low at 38.

Tomorrow: Light rain possible, then windy and colder, with a high at 45.

Saturday Night: Light rain or snow possible, then cold and windy, with a low at 28.

Sunday: Breezy and cold, with a high at 45.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 10 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 77. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: A chance of rain before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 32.

Tomorrow: A chance of rain and snow before 2pm, then a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high at 39.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 24.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 48.