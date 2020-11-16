Stormont-Vail at maximum capacity for COVID-19 positive patients
Stormont-Vail has reached the maximum capacity for COVID-19 positive patients today based on the number of beds and staffing that they have available to care for patients infected with the virus. This came much quicker than anticipated. It reaffirms the uncontrolled spread of the virus in our region.
According to President and CEO Robert Kenagy, M.D.’s daily update…
· We are at 81 COVID-19 positive patients in the hospital today. This is taxing our staffing levels and the ability to care for COVID-19 patients. Hospitalized COVID-19 patients typically require additional services and staffing levels and have a longer length of stay than other patients.
· We have seen an increase in the number of team members positive with COVID-19 or on contact leave because of exposure, primarily because of the rampant community spread of the virus. This impacts our ability to staff beds.
· We are ramping up telehealth efforts for patients needing care in the clinic setting. We recommend patients over age 65 or with chronic conditions utilize telehealth appointments instead of in-person appointments.
· We will administer the first use of monoclonal antibody therapy bamlanivimab for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 to a patient today. We have a limited supply of this therapy. It will only be used for outpatients meeting specific age and health status criteria and at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization.
· We continue to take care of the urgent, emergent, and surgical needs of our community. On Tuesday, we will shift all elective surgeries to the main operating room in the hospital and close ambulatory surgical centers.
· The COVID-19 scorecard today indicates the percentage of patients testing positive for COVID-19 is 27.7 percent. Community spread is indicated at 5 percent. The Call Before You Go number for symptomatic people calling in to get triaged remained high over the weekend. We have added staffing to address the call volume.
We have many team members working extremely hard to manage the patient volumes– both in the hospital and in our clinics.
We are in a public health crisis. We request all community members:
· Stay at home unless you absolutely need to leave for work, a medical appointment, or groceries.
· Wear a facemask when you are with others, including family members who you are not normally around.
· Wash your hands frequently.
· Social distance by at least six feet.
· Do not participate in any gatherings, large or small, indoors, or outdoors.
This is a dire situation and we are committed to taking the best care of our communities as possible.