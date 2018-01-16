Stormont Vail and Cotton O’Neil patients can save time and money with E-visits

Stormont Vail Health and Cotton O’Neil patients have the ability to take more control over their medical care with the introduction of E-Visits.

E-visits are a way for a doctor to see your symptoms and decide on a course of treatment for some common conditions. “E-visits are specifically for diarrhea, rashes, sore throats, upper respiratory issues and urinary problems,” said Judy Corzine, Administrative Director and CIO at Stormont Vail. “You complete the questionnaire and submit it. Your credit card will be billed $45 and the provider will call you back with guidance.”

Patients can schedule their E-Visit by accessing MyChart through a web browser at mychart.stormontvail.org and typically receive a response within one hour.

“If the provider thinks you need to be seen by a physician or another provider, they will direct you to an appropriate location,” Corzine said.

E-Visits are not recommended for life-threatening conditions including chest pain, severe shortness of breath, severe pain, dizziness or fainting. Please seek emergency help if you are experiencing any of those symptoms.