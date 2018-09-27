Stormont Vail Health Announces CEO Randy Peterson’s Planned Retirement

Stormont Vail Health announced Wednesday that Randy Peterson, president and chief executive officer, has provided the board of directors with notice of his intent to retire by March 31, 2019.

“Randy is a passionate leader who has steered Stormont Vail Health to become one of the strongest, independent, not-for-profit health systems in our region and the country,” said Rick Wienckowski, chairman, Stormont Vail Board of Directors. “In his tenure we have grown as an organization to serve more than 270,000 individuals every year across communities in eastern and central Kansas.”

Peterson joined Stormont Vail in 2012, previously serving the Wichita community as senior vice president of hospital operations at Via Christi Health System and CEO at Salina Regional Health. During his leadership at Stormont Vail, Peterson oversaw the organization’s membership in the Mayo Clinic Care Network and continues to advocate for Medicaid expansion in Kansas. In 2016, Peterson received the Charles S. Billings Award for lifetime achievement from the Kansas Hospital Association.

“I’m proud to be the fifth CEO of Stormont Vail since the joining of Christ’s Hospital and Jane C. Stormont Hospital in 1949,” Peterson said. “The key to our success as an organization has always been strong physician leadership. Everyone at Stormont Vail is on the same team; and it’s those relationships with physicians and team members that have been the most rewarding part of my 40-plus-year career in health care.”

The Stormont Vail Board of Directors has selected Robert Kenagy, M.D., Stormont Vail senior vice president and chief medical officer to succeed Peterson in April.

“Under Dr. Kenagy’s leadership we have expanded access to our primary care and specialty care services and began a redesign of our primary care model focusing on population health,” said Wienckowski.

Dr. Kenagy joined Stormont Vail in April 2016 and since then the medical group has grown to more than 500 providers across 29 clinic locations. Prior to joining Stormont Vail Health, Dr. Kenagy served as senior vice president of St. John’s Health Network in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and senior vice president physician services and CEO of Via Christi Clinic in Wichita, Kansas. Dr. Kenagy was also a practicing family medicine physician with the Wichita Clinic for more than 20 years.

“I have had the privilege of working with Randy both at Stormont Vail Health and at Via Christi in Wichita,” Dr. Kenagy said. “I especially appreciate Randy’s care for both patients and team members, and his dedication to improving quality, experience and access to health care for all Kansans. I am honored and humbled to serve as the next CEO. I look forward to continuing this work alongside our great team at Stormont Vail Health, with a focus on improving the health of our communities.”