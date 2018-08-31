Stormont Vail Health Finalizing Sale of Life Star

Stormont Vail Health is finalizing the sale of Life Star, the organization’s air transport service for trauma and other emergency patients, to Med-Trans Corporation (Med-Trans).

Med-Trans Corporation is a subsidiary of Air Medical Group Holdings (AMGH) the largest provider of emergency air medical services worldwide. AMGH operates as Air Evac Lifeteam, Guardian Flight, Med-Trans, REACH Air Medical Services, AirMed International and Lifeguard. AMGH already maintains a presence in Kansas through Eagle Med and owns American Medical Response, our local medical transportation service.

Across 26 states, Med-Trans partners with health systems, medical centers and emergency medical service agencies to create customized solutions that deliver high-quality care to patients and communities. “We are incredibly honored to be partnering with Stormont Vail and the talented group of professionals at Life Star,” Rob Hamilton, president at Med-Trans, said. “We will work together to maintain the brand, continuing the excellent patient care and clinical direction as well as the existing base locations as it is today with the Life Star program.”

As a Level II Trauma Center, air transportation is critical to serving Kansas’ rural communities as well as the Topeka and Shawnee County areas. Therefore, the top priorities for Stormont Vail were that high-quality care would continue to the air transport patients, that existing base operating locations would continue and that there would be a staff retention plan.

“By transitioning the operations of Life Star to Med-Trans, we can focus on patient care and the patient experience, while continuing to be confident in the medical air transportation service,” Randy Peterson, Stormont Vail president and chief executive officer, said. “We will continue to be involved in the care of patients being transferred, including providing the neonatal intensive care transport team.”

Stormont Vail has been part owner of Life Star since its inception in 1988 and the sole owner-operator when the sale of St. Francis Hospital in 2017 prompted SCL Health to sell their interest in the company. Stormont Vail is committed to ensuring the sale has minimal impact to the flow of patients transported to Stormont Vail and other area facilities.