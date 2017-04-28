Stormont Vail Health sends letter of intent to take over St. Francis

Stormont Vail Health on Friday announced that it is moving forward with the plan to take over operations of St. Francis Health Center.

According to a release, Stormont Vail has submitted a letter of intent to SCL Health, the current owner of St. Francis. The release states Stormont intends to “move forward in assuming the operations of St. Francis Health as of July 1.”

“We are committed to ensuring uninterrupted, local health care for our community,” said Randy Peterson, president & chief executive officer of Stormont Vail Health. “We are ready to strengthen the health care services in Topeka and the region and safeguard continued access to care close to home.”

Stormont spokeswoman Niki Maloney says transition planning is already underway and efforts are being made to expedite the typically lengthy process.

“Stormont Vail is a not-for-profit health system, locally owned and managed, and we will ensure business stays in Topeka, and profits are reinvested in our community, just as we’ve done throughout the years” said Peterson. “The mission of St. Francis and Stormont Vail are well aligned, and we have received strong support within the community for this transition.”

Maloney says Stormont officials are “hopeful to work with SCL Health” in order to ensure staff and patient care are able to transition successfully.

“The employees of St. Francis are more than just our neighbors; they are our friends in health care,” said Peterson. “Through this proposed transition, we would welcome them to join our team, and continue the tradition of bringing high-quality care and compassion to patients.”

Stormont Vail Health was the first to publicly come forward with intentions to take over St. Francis after SCL Health announced on April 18 they would close the hospital if a buyer were not found by May 1.

This week, California-based Prime Healthcare and University of Kansas Health Systems stated they had also made offers to keep St. Francis open.

Maloney says Stormont officials will not comment further until Monday.