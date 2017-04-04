WIBW News Now!

Stormont Vail hosting free skin cancer screening event

by on April 4, 2017 at 10:23 AM (4 hours ago)

An event this weekend in Topeka aims to encourage people to be proactive in diagnosing and fighting skin cancer.

Stormont Vail Health is sponsoring a free community skin cancer screening clinic from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 8 at the Cotton O’Neil Cancer Center, 1414 S.W. 8th Ave.

Medical experts will be on hand to check suspicious moles and other spots for signs of cancer and determine if further analysis is necessary.

According to a release, skin cancer is the most common of all cancers and accounts for half of all cancers in the United States.

Appointments can be made ahead of time by calling Health Connections at (785) 354-5225.

Walk-ins are also welcome.

