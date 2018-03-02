Stormont Vail Selected as Children’s Miracle Network Hospital

Stormont Vail Health is proud to announce that Stormont Vail Hospital has been chosen as a Children’s Miracle Network hospital, benefitting 15 counties in the region.

“Being selected as a Children’s Miracle Network hospital is a high honor, and could not have been possible without the dedicated team of providers we have serving our youngest and most vulnerable patients,” said Randy Peterson, president and chief executive officer of Stormont Vail Health. “We look forward to being able to join forces to improve the lives of the many children we serve.”

Children’s Miracle Network works with more than 170 hospitals and foundations to improve the lives of sick and injured children. Since 1983, the organization has raised more than $5 billion across the United States and Canada.

Stormont Vail has the region’s only Level III Neonatal Intensive Care, a neonatal transport team, the Stormont Vail Breastfeeding Clinic, a Neonatal Intensive Care follow-up clinic, Pediatrics department, pediatric intensive care, pediatric psychiatric services and Safe Kids Coalition.

Children’s Miracle Network at Stormont Vail will provide funds for the purchase of pediatric life-saving equipment, invest in critical community health education, and provide financial relief to countless families with children facing serious health issues.