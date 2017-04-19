Storms Possible Late, Some Could Be Severe

Sunny, warm and muggy today. We could see some wind and hail tonight if thunderstorms hang together long enough.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 83. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 10pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 53.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high at 67.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 48.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 59.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 84. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 69.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low at 49.

Friday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high at 57.