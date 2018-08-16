Storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening

A few storms across extreme northeast Kansas this morning will just be the prelude to better chances later.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy this afternoon, with a high at 92. A chance of strong storms later today into the evening.
Tonight: Showers and a few storms, some of them could be strong, with a low at 68.
Friday: Patchy fog and then, sunny, with a high at 88.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 90.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 91. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 68.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 88. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 90.