Storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening

A few storms across extreme northeast Kansas this morning will just be the prelude to better chances later.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy this afternoon, with a high at 92. A chance of strong storms later today into the evening.

Tonight: Showers and a few storms, some of them could be strong, with a low at 68.

Friday: Patchy fog and then, sunny, with a high at 88.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 90.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high at 91. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 68.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 88. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 90.