Stranded Boaters on Milford Lake Rescued
KDWPT image
Monday evening just after 8, as the winds were picking up and a front was moving into the area, the Geary County Marine Unit responded to Milford Lake to search for a disabled boat taking on water.
A subject on the boat called 911 requesting assistance.
They believed they had launched their boat near a very popular sandbar everyone uses as a beach, but were unsure of their exact location.
The Marine Unit responded, and located the boat with six adults on board in the area of Farnum Creek.
The Marine unit safely transported all six to safety, and then returned to the boat and secured it.
Kansas Wildlife and Parks assisted in the rescue.