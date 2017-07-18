Strong questions from Kansas Supreme Court on school funding; remedy uncertain

The Kansas Supreme Court strongly questioned the amount of money appropriated by the Kansas Legislature in terms of whether it meets the equity test prescribed in the Gannon IV decision. The justices took to task the usage of the successful schools model in determining how much money the state would spend.

“We don’t have anything in the record that validates this calculation from an academic research standpoint, even assuming that could be done, correct?” asked Justice Dan Biles.

Legislative counsel Jeff King responded affirmatively to that question and clarified in answer to a later query.

“There’s no academic validation for this specific calculation undertaken by the Legislature in that form,” King said. “The successful schools approach, as you know, was used in Augenblick and Myers and has been used repeatedly as a way of trying to approximate the cost of outputs. I know there’s disagreement in the trial court record with that, but certainly it’s the basis of a study that this court has relied on fairly extensively.”

Earlier, when questioning Solicitor General Steven McAllister, Justice Biles hit upon a question that the state appeared to struggle with, as well.

“How do we justify giving less money today than we did in 08-09?” asked Justice Biles. “If I have a choice between 08 dollars and 2017 dollars and they’re more, I know which one I am going to pick. How do we wrestle with that? I don’t see how there’s more money for these vulnerable children.”

The solicitor general pointed back to the successful schools model and also the clarification in Senate Bill 19 that all at-risk dollars must be used for at-risk students. McAllister also pointed to the comprehensive reviews that have been promised in the bill. Biles pushed back against that.

“Some pretty talented lawyers at the end of Montoy litigation said exactly the same thing,” said Biles. “You were one of them, I was another, and it didn’t work out, because the legislature retreated from the promises that were made. You had a 2010 commission that was supposed to do reports to the legislature. All of those recommendations were ignored. So, again, this just looks like deja vu all over again.”

The court did not say when a decision might be made, or if a remedy might include requiring the legislature to return for a special session, though it has allowed Senate Bill 19 to be implemented in the interim, until a decision is reached.