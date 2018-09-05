Strong survey for Midwest economy released Tuesday

The Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions Index, which ranges between 0 and 100, climbed to 61.1 in August from July’s 57.0. This is the 21st straight month the index has remained above growth neutral 50.0.

“It was a strong report,” said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss. “One of the best we’ve seen in some time. The economy continues to roll along. There are some warning signals, as always, but the good far outweigh the bad.”

Looking ahead six months, economic optimism, as captured by the August Business Confidence Index, declined to a still strong 60.8 from July’s 63.9.

“The trade tensions, trade issues, that’s reduced optimism a bit,” said Goss. “Of course, on the flip side of that, we’ve got very good profit among companies that we survey. You’ve got still attractive interest rates, though those are beginning to rise. Those factors are pushing confidence higher.”

Manufacturing as a whole is driving continued growth in Kansas, as its index is still well above growth neutral at 60.2, down from July’s 60.5.

“Non-durables, that would be of course, food processing, for example and the durable side, you’re talking about construction equipment manufacturers doing well,” said Goss. “Not so much on the aircraft side as we’ve seen in prior months, but still holding up, even in that sector.”

There is a concern about inflation outpacing wage growth, however and leaving less buying power for consumers. That could be made worse if the Federal Reserve raises interest rates as expected later this month.