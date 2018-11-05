Student vets at WSU facing funding crisis

More than 100 student veterans at Wichita State University haven’t received GI Bill benefits because of a paperwork backlog, leading some students to drop courses or withdraw from the school.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the delayed payments are the result of understaffing at the university’s Military and Veteran Student Center.

Wichita State’s Student Government Association issued a resolution last week saying delayed benefits have created “severe financial crisis” for some students.

Deanna Carrithers is a special projects liaison for the university’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion. She says the backlog isn’t “a matter of negligence” and that the university recently hired additional staff to process paperwork.

Carrithers says the university can issue advances to affected students so they can pay for tuition, books and other expenses.