Study: Best Cities for Those With Disabilities

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four U.S. adults have a disability that impacts their major activities.
So where are the best cities for those with special considerations?
A recent study says two of those cities are in Kansas.
Jean Hall, Director of the Institute for Health and Disability Policy Studies at the University of Kansas, says that a recent study found that the extra costs for a family with a member living with a disability would require, on average, 28% more income to break even with families that do not include a person with a disability.
The financial website WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 34 key indicators of disability-friendliness.
Out of the 182 cities included in the study, Wichita came in at number 101.
At number one, the nationwide winner was Overland Park.