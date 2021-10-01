      Weather Alert

Study: Best Cities for Those With Disabilities

Oct 1, 2021 @ 7:03am

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four U.S. adults have a disability that impacts their major activities.

So where are the best cities for those with special considerations?

A recent study says two of those cities are in Kansas.

Jean Hall, Director of the Institute for Health and Disability Policy Studies at the University of Kansas, says that a recent study found that the extra costs for a family with a member living with a disability would require, on average, 28% more income to break even with families that do not include a person with a disability.

The financial website WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 34 key indicators of disability-friendliness.

Out of the 182 cities included in the study, Wichita came in at number 101.

At number one, the nationwide winner was Overland Park.

