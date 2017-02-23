Study Finds Transgender Candidates Face Uphill Battle

A University of Kansas professor is the lead author of a study that found 35-40 percent of adults would oppose a transgender candidate for office, which was higher than the 30 percent who would likely oppose a gay or lesbian candidate.

Don Haider-Markel is a political scientist at KU. He believes that part of this might have to do with unfamiliarity.

“Without being familiar with and not just knowing somebody who is transgender but understanding what the term means and understanding potential transgender issues, people are just generally uncomfortable with things that they aren’t familiar with or that they don’t know,” said Haider-Markel.

Longtime Speaker of the House in the 1980s, Democrat Tip O’ Neill popularized the saying “all politics is local”. That once-truism didn’t seem to make a difference in the case of transgender candidates.

“We were able to try to assess that by looking at different levels of offices,” said Haider-Markel. “We actually asked about hypothetical candidates for local, state and national offices. The responses really didn’t differ across those questions. We ended up kind of combining those together into a scale. In other words, support for someone running at your local city council was about the same as somebody running for the state legislature.”

In Kansas, it would be difficult to find a place where a transgender candidate could run and win.

“There’s not a lot of strong districts or areas where transgender candidates would likely be successful,” said Haider-Markel. “I think the likely places would be in Lawrence and surrounding Lawrence, but also in Wyandotte County as well as down around Wichita would be the likely places that you’d find a greater base of support for a transgender candidate.”

Haider-Markel says there really hasn’t been a bench of candidates to run in Kansas as yet. Stephanie Mott was a candidate to be appointed to a vacancy in the Kansas Legislature in 2015, but she was not chosen by the Democratic Party in that case.