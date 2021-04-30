Study: Kansas Has Most Affordable Housing in the Nation
According to a recent study, you’re in the right state if you’re looking to buy a home.
To find the areas with the most and least expensive homes and apartments, researchers at the homeowner website Porch used data from Realtor.com, and ranked states by the typical price of a 2,000 square foot home.
The researchers also analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis to determine the monthly price of a two-bedroom apartment, and relative cost of living in each location.
Out of the 40 states with complete data, Kansas has the least expensive homes in the nation.
The average cost for a 2,000 square foot home in the Sunflower State was just over 201 thousand dollars – more than 141 thousand less than the nationwide average.
Two-bedroom apartment average rents were 414 dollars per month less than the national average.