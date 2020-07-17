Study: Mosquitoes Cannot Spread COVID-19
A new study by Kansas State University researchers is the first to confirm that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease, cannot be transmitted to people by mosquitoes.
The study’s findings provides the first experimental investigation on the ability of the virus to infect and be transmitted by mosquitoes.
Stephen Higgs, associate vice president for research and director of the university’s Biosecurity Research Institute – or BRI – says that while the World Health Organization stated that mosquitoes cannot transmit the virus, this study is the first to provide conclusive data supporting the theory.
The study found that the virus is unable to replicate in three common and widely distributed species of mosquitoes, and therefore cannot be transmitted to humans.