Study suggests new moms ease back into exercise

New moms can successfully ease into an exercise program after giving birth. The key, however, is flexibility.

A Kansas State University study suggests that encouraging new moms to be flexible and to fit any kind of activity – any way they can – might be the best approach.

“If you’ve identified the morning as your time to exercise and your baby’s been up four times during the night, then it’s probably not going to happen,” according to Emily Mailey, Assistant Professor in Kinesiology. “(The) initial plan didn’t work out but maybe I can go for a walk at lunch instead.”

Mailey says the idea is to avoid having new moms develop an all or nothing attitude toward exercising.

“Maybe all you can do is fit in this five minutes here or this 10 minutes there,” said Mailey. “Everything counts and you can build it into your day in a way that’s more feasible than 30- minute chunks.”

As part of the study, participants were divided into two groups: one that could do any type of exercise and another that had a regimented running program.

The group that chose their favorite exercise increased physical activity slightly more than the regimented running group, but Mailey says all moms became better at incorporating exercise into their lives and time and guilt were no longer perceived as insurmountable barriers.

Jeff Wichman contributed to this article.