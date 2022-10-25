Sturgis Advances To Second Round Of FFA National Office Candidacy

Kansas FFA’s candidate for national office is moving onto the next round. The organization announced Monday night on social media that Elizabeth Sturgis would take part in the second round of the interview process, coinciding with the 95th National FFA Convention this week in Indianapolis. Sturgis served as Kansas FFA President during the 2020-21 school year and is a graduate of Riverton High School. The six members of the new national officer team will be announced Saturday during the convention’s final general session. Should Sturgis be selected, she’ll be the first national officer from Kansas since 2009.