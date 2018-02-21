WIBW News Now!

Sub-State Basketball Matchups Set For Classes 1A, 2A, 3A

by on February 21, 2018 at 12:43 PM (5 hours ago)

On Wednesday, the sub-state brackets for boys and girls basketball were announced for classes 1A, 2A and 3A. 

Among local schools, the Valley Falls girls are the No. 1 seed in the 1A Frankfort sub-state, the Lyndon boys are the No. 1 seed in the 2A Wabaunsee sub-state, while the Perry-Lecompton boys and Mission Valley girls are the top-ranked teams in the Silver Lake sub-states.

The seeding for one set of 3A sub-states (Wellsville) has not yet been announced; Osage City will be featured in that sub-state. The brackets for classes 4A-I, 4A-II, 5A and 6A will be announced on Saturday, Feb. 24. All brackets featuring local teams can be seen below.

