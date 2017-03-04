WIBW News Now!

UPDATED: Sub-State Basketball Brackets

by on March 4, 2017 at 10:09 AM (1 hour ago)

The regular season has come to a close for the basketball season of 2016-2017. The “Road to a Championship brought to you by The Landing Grill and Bar” starts on Monday for the first games of Sub State. 

Games will be played from February 27th to March 4th. 

The State tournament will be played March 8th-11th. 

Score and brackets will be updated throughout the week 

6A Boys: Washburn Rural 

 

6A Boys: Topeka High 

 

6A Girls: Washburn Rural 

 

6A Girls: Topeka High

 

5A Boys: Shawnee Heights and Highland Park and Topeka Seaman 

 

5A Boys: Topeka West

 

5A Girls: Highland Park and Topeka Seaman 

 

5A Girls: Shawnee Heights

 

5A Girls: Topeka West

 

4A Boys: Hayden and Santa Fe Trail 

 

4A Boys: Wamego 

4A Boys: Rock Creek and Holton 

 

4A Girls: Hayden and Santa Fe Trail

 

4A Girls Holton and Rock Creek 

3A Boys, Mission Valley Sub-State (Mission Valley, Osage City)

 

3A Boys, St. Mary’s Sub-State (Oskaloosa, Perry-Lecompton, Riley County, Rossville, Royal Valley, St. Mary’s, Silver Lake)

 

3A Boys Sabetha Sub State

 

3A Girls, Mission Valley Sub-State (Mission Valley, Osage City)

 

 

3A Girls, St. Mary’s Sub-State (Oskaloosa, Perry-Lecompton, Riley County, Rossville, Royal Valley, St. Mary’s, Silver Lake)

 

3A Girls, Sabetha Sub State 

 

2A Boys, Bennington Sub-State (Wabaunsee)

 

2A Boys, Canton Galva Sub-State (Lyndon) 

 

2A Boys, Valley Falls Sub-State (Jackson Heights, Jefferson County North, McLouth, Valley Falls)

 

2A Girls, Bennington Sub-State (Wabaunsee)

 

2A Girls, Canton Galva Sub-State (Lyndon) 

 

2A Girls, Valley Falls Sub-State (Jackson Heights, Jefferson County North, McLouth, Valley Falls)

 

1A-1 Boys, Olpe Sub-State (Burlingame)

 

1A-1 Boys, Centralia, Frankfurt, Onaga

 

1A-1 Girls, Olpe Sub-State (Burlingame)

 

1A-1 Girls, Centralia, Frankfurt, Onaga

 

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.