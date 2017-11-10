Sub-State Football Matchups Set

After Friday night’s playoff action, the sub-state matchups are set for all eight classes of KSHSAA football.

The Hayden Wildcats are back in the sub-state round in Class 4A-II after hanging on for a 30-24 win over Burlington. They’ll to Frontenac for their semifinal contest. Silver Lake will also represent Shawnee County in the sub-state round after a 13-6 win over Galena. The Eagles host Sabetha next week.

6A EAST:



6A WEST:



5A EAST:



5A WEST:



4A-I:



4A-II:



3A EAST:



3A WEST:



2-1A:



8-MAN 1:



8-MAN 2:

