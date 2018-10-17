Sub-State Volleyball Brackets Released

The brackets for sub-state volleyball this weekend were released by KSHSAA, with schools vying for eight state berths per class this coming Saturday, October 20th.

In class 6A, both Washburn Rural and Topeka High earned top seeds and will host sub-state play on Saturday. Washburn Rural is the #2 overall seed in the 6A West bracket, while the Lady Trojans are the #4 overall seed. The Lady Junior Blues rank third in the most recent Kansas Volleyball Association 6A Top Ten poll, while Topeka High comes in ninth.

The city’s 5A teams must travel for sub-state play. Shawnee Heights and Highland Park will both head to Lenexa and the St. James Academy sub-state, while Seaman and Topeka West are in the De Soto sub-state. The Lady Vikings are the only city school ranked by the KVA, coming in fifth in the 5A Top Ten poll.

In class 4A, the Hayden Lady Wildcats’ pursuit of a fourth straight state championship will begin on the road, as they head down to Pratt. The Lady Greenbacks are the top overall seed in the 4A West bracket, but Hayden is the KVA’s top ranked 4A squad.

Elsewhere in Shawnee County, Silver Lake will host a 3A sub-state on Saturday, with the host Lady Eagles as the #2 seed. Royal Valley is the top seed in that sub-state, and those two squads are 1-2 in the KVA’s 3A Top Ten poll. And in class 2A, Rossville is the fifth seed in their sub-state, hosted by Valley Heights.

Below are the brackets for all nine Shawnee County teams in sub-state volleyball.

6A

5A

4A

3A

2A