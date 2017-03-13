Subcommittee Says Hold K12 Procurement Changes Off For A Year

The Kansas House Appropriations K-12 Budget subcommittee is recommending that a year be taken to drill more deeply into procurement for the state’s K-12 schools before implementing potential efficiencies pointed out in the Alvarez and Marsal efficiency study.

“The real pushback we had in the committee was, there are pieces to your smaller, rural areas, where they are buying things and have for many years from a local vendor,” said subcommittee chairman Republican Larry Campbell. “Literally, that local vendor might go out of business if the school wasn’t doing it. This is a large, complicated piece.”

Some of those complications make it difficult to make that move right away.

“I think we can move in this direction and there will be savings,” said Campbell. “It does need to be a collaborative effort, in our committee’s thoughts. We were hoping for more volunteer type of direction.”

Appropriations Committee Vice-Chair Republican Erin Davis pushed back against the lack of efficiencies found for the immediate budget.

“I’m thoroughly disappointed that there are no efficiencies to be found,” said Davis. “I understand that our committee here deals with the spending of money. I don’t think we can look at our spending of money without also knowing that we’re going to have to have some revenue to support it. I guess I’m just a little disappointed that we haven’t had any, when last year we passed out a bill concerning procurement, but this year, there are no savings to be found. I understand that we have a different body that’s looking at things and you have to go with the will of your committee, but I just find it hard to believe that there were absolutely no efficiencies in procurement that we could find that we could implement. Especially when we’re looking at having to raise upwards of $2 billion in taxes and we can’t find any efficiencies.”

Governor Brownback built over $16 million in procurement efficiency savings into his budget recommendations for fiscal years 18 and 19. Those savings will now not be realized.