Subtle Adjustments To Kansas Drought Monitor
Drought conditions in Kansas as of July 14th, 2020. (The U.S. Drought Monitor is jointly produced by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Map courtesy of NDMC.)
Portions of west-central Kansas saw drought conditions worsen in the past week, while improvements appeared in other parts of the state. USDA’s weekly Drought Monitor indicates that as of Tuesday, extreme drought has returned to northwestern Greeley County, and severe drought has spread north into more of Wallace County and southwestern Logan County. 11 percent of the state is in severe or extreme drought.
However, fewer areas of Kansas are in moderate drought or abnormally dry. The drought patch over Jewell and Smith counties has improved to post-drought stage, and moderate drought has disappeared from Harper, Sumner and Cowley counties in the south, and Marion and Dickinson counties in central Kansas. The first stage of drought, though, has appeared in more of east central Kansas, with increases reported in Crawford, Franklin, Lyon, Miami and Osage counties. Overall, 64.5 percent of Kansas is experiencing abnormal dryness or some stage of drought, down 3.6 percent from last week.