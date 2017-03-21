Suburban Kansas City apartment building fire ignites houses

A huge fire at an apartment building under construction in suburban Kansas City has sparked fires on several homes blocks away.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Monday blaze at the multimillion-dollar City Place development in Overland Park blew plumes of smoke and embers along rows of homes nearby.

Some residents have been evacuated as a precaution. There are no immediate reports of injuries.

Flames and heavy black smoke poured from the multi-story apartment building.

The newspaper reports the fire appeared to be coming from two buildings under construction at the development and within minutes began to spread to nearby

houses.

Authorities say at least six other fires were reported at nearby homes.

Neighboring fire departments are helping the Overland Park Fire Department battle the blazes.

Photo: Overland Park Fire Department Twitter