Subway customer chases suspect after armed robbery

Police in Lawrence say shots were fired after a man chased the suspect involved in a Monday night armed robbery of a Subway sandwich shop.

According to a release, a black male wearing a dark-colored hoodie walked into the Subway at 1601 West 23rd St., shortly after 9 p.m.

The suspect pulled out a handgun, demanded money and fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say a man inside the Subway when the robbery occurred chased the suspect, who ran behind the building and to the south toward a group of apartment complexes.

Shots were fired outside the business, but police do not believe anyone was injured.

Investigators would like to speak with the man who chased the suspect (pictured below).

Anyone who can help identify either the witness or suspect is asked to call the Lawrence Police Department 785-832-7501.

Featured image via Google Maps