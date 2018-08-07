WIBW News Now!

Suicidal person life-flighted from scene near Mayetta Tuesday

by on August 7, 2018 at 4:18 PM (2 hours ago)

A call that started as a suicidal subject ended in a woman being life-flighted from a home near Mayetta Tuesday afternoon.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, his office received a report around 10:30 a.m. this morning of a possible suicidal person. Deputies were looking for the person near 158th and Rock Island Drive just south of Mayetta when they heard gunfire.

The gunfire led them to a residence on Rock Island Drive. An entry team went in and found a female victim who was taken to an area hospital by Lifestar Air Ambulance. During that time, traffic was diverted on Highway 75.

Detectives are still investigating.