Sulfuric Acid and Bleach Accidentally Mixed In 2016 Atchison Chemical Release

Investigators with the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board released their preliminary findings Wednesday morning on the chemical release on October 21, 2016 at MGPI Processing in Atchison, Kansas.

“The incident occurred during a delivery of sulfuric acid from Harcros Chemicals,” said CSB Investigator Lucy Tyler. “About 7:35 a.m., a Harcros truck containing sulfuric acid arrived at the MGPI processing plant for a delivery scheduled that day. An MGPI operator escorted the Harcros driver to the tank farm area and unlocked the gate that secured the chemical transfer equipment to the bulk tanks. The MGPI operator also unlocked the sulfuric acid line.”

Unfortunately, that was not the only line unlocked.

“The MGPI operator likely did not notice that the sodium hypochlorite cam lever coupling, or cap, on the fill line was also already unlocked before returning to the operations building, which allowed the Harcros driver to make the wrong connection,” said Tyler. “The driver removed the unlocked sodium hypochlorite cap and connected the sulfuric acid discharge hose from the truck into the sodium hypochlorite transfer line, instead of the sulfuric acid line.”

The lines are usually locked, except for the line being fed into.

Each chemical fill line for the tank farm is secured by a cam lever coupling mechanism, or cap, and a padlock,” said Tyler. “MGPI operators are responsible for unlocking the padlock for chemical deliveries to ensure a correct connection is made. As a result of the incorrect connection, four thousand gallons of sulfuric acid from the truck was discharged into a nearly full tank of sodium hypochlorite, also referred to as bleach. The mixture of the two chemicals resulted in a reaction that promoted the release of chlorine gas. A dense, greenish cloud traveled northeast in Atchison, and as the wind shifted, the plume started traveling to the northwest, toward a more populated area of town.”

The plume stretched nearly six miles, and the all clear was not called until about 10:50 a.m. Over 100 people sought medical attention as a result of the release.