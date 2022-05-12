Summer Camp COVID-19 Tests Continue

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says they’ll continue the free COVID-19 testing program for summer camps this year.
Summer camps can choose to use “point-of-care,” “over-the-counter,” or both test options to fit the camps’ needs, to make sure campers and staff remain safe this summer.
Camps could choose “pre-arrival screening testing,” which would provide two self-tests to campers and staff to use 48 and 24 hours before camp begins.
“Screening testing on arrival” will test campers and staff on arrival at camp.
“Routine screening testing” can test campers and staff every other day while at camp.
“Diagnostic testing” can test campers and staff who become symptomatic during camp.
The free COVID-19 testing resources are available for all summer camps in the state.