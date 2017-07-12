Summer Learning Day events in Topeka Thursday

Kids living at Deer Creek Village, Echo Ridge and Pine Ridge Manor in Topeka will receive age-appropriate books, make a caterpillar habitat and play to celebrate Summer Learning Day on Thursday, July 13. Summer Learning Day is a national advocacy day that focuses on the importance of keeping kids learning, safe and healthy during the summer.

“We are part of a project called the Book Rich Environment,” said Marie Pyko, public services director. “It’s a national program. The National Book Foundation, The Urban Library Council and Housing and Urban Development have sought books from publishers to provide 28 libraries in the country with books to be able to take to our public housing.”

This is the second time this summer that the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, United Way of Greater Topeka and the Topeka Housing Authority have come together to give away books.

“We had a kickoff event,” said Pyko. “This is our spike event, which is halfway through summer and then we’ll have another event and we’ll be giving out books. Every child that comes to one of these three events will be able to take a book home.”

It’s vital for kids to read over the summer to keep their skills sharp.

“The research is very clear,” said Pyko. “For every week that children are out of school and that’s about ten weeks in the summer, if they’re not reading throughout those ten weeks, then when they come back to school, they’re close to eight to ten weeks behind in their reading skills.”

The events Thursday are at the following places and times:

• 10 to 11 a.m. Pine Ridge Manor, 3809 SW 7th St.

• 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Deer Creek Village, 2456 SE Colonial Dr.

• 3 to 4 p.m. Echo Ridge, 2001 SE Market St.