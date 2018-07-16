Summer workers need to keep documents for taxes, says IRS

If you’ve got a new worker in the house, it’s important for them to know their obligations, including to the IRS.

“The key thing for new workers, students who are doing odd jobs in the summer, like babysitting or lawn mowing, they’re basically self-employed,” said Michael Devine with the IRS. “They don’t have a boss to withhold taxes from their paychecks, so they have that responsibility on themselves. That becomes very important if they make more than $1000, because there are penalties involved if you don’t file.”

If, on the other hand, they have a fast-food type job or some other job with a business that does do withholding, it’s probably still a good idea that they prepare to file to get their tax money back.

“Eighty percent of all people that file tax returns get a refund,” said Devine. “It’s possible with all of the changes that you might be under withheld next year. Finding out in January or February that you’re going to have a much smaller refund than you expected or even have to pay taxes when you didn’t expect to can be unpleasant.”

It’s also important to note that there are a lot of deductions available for things like donating time or travel to non-profit organizations and the like, but anything you claim on your taxes needs proof to go with it.

“Put them in one safe place so that next year when you’re looking for them, you know where they are,” said Devine. “That goes for any records of things that you donate to a charitable foundation. If you’re driving for the church or synagogue or other charity, that can be 14 cents a mile, a deduction. All these things add up, but you need all of the documents and records to prove the things that you put on your tax return.”

To find a list of what documents you’ll need, go to irs.gov.