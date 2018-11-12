Sunday fatal fire still being investigated

The cause of a fire that claimed the life of a person in Topeka Sunday is still being investigated.

Crews were called to an apartment building at 722 SW Taylor shortly after 2 p.m. on reports of heavy smoke coming from inside.

TFD says firefighters found two injured adults. One was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries and one was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Red Cross is assisting ten more people that had to leave their homes from the ten apartment structure.

No smoke detectors were sounding in the apartment. This was the second fire within a couple of blocks over the weekend. The first was Saturday night at 709 SW Tyler. That one had no injuries.

If you know more about either fire, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.