Sunday night car theft under investigation

A man’s car and wallet were stolen in the 1600 block of SW Fillmore in Topeka Sunday night.

Police were called just before 8:30 p.m. The victim told them a blue colored vehicle approached him, when a Hispanic male jumped out, wearing a gray and black striped hooded sweatshirt. The suspect approached him demanding his keys and wallet.

During the commission of the robbery the suspect, indicated he had a weapon, but the weapon was never displayed. The robber took the victim’s silver 2011 Dodge Caliber with Kansas tags.

The suspect drove away, but the victim didn’t see which way he went.

If you know more about this theft, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.