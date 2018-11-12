Sunday night shooting sends one to hospital

A Sunday night shooting in Topeka sent one person to the hospital.

Police were called to the Lazy Toad in the Fairlawn Plaza Mall just before 10 p.m.

While they were on their way, they were advised that it was now a shooting and a victim was lying in the grass. When they got there, the victim had left.

A gunshot victim showed up just before 10:15 at a hospital, but told detectives he was shot near SE 24th and SE Jefferson. The investigation continues.

If you know more about the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.