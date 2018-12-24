Sunday night stabbing sticks woman in jail

A Topeka woman is behind bars after a late-night stabbing Sunday night.

Police were called just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday to SW 3rd and Topeka Boulevard and found a male victim suffering

from non-life threating injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. Officers located the suspect in a nearby apartment and she was transported to the Law Enforcement Center.

Thirty-one-year-old Cassandra Lately was booked into jail for domestic aggravated battery.

If you know more about this stabbing, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.