Sunday night stabbing sticks woman in jail

A Topeka woman is behind bars after a late-night stabbing Sunday night.
Police were called just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday to SW 3rd and Topeka Boulevard and found a male victim suffering
from non-life threating injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. Officers located the suspect in a nearby apartment and she was transported to the Law Enforcement Center.
Thirty-one-year-old Cassandra Lately was booked into jail for domestic aggravated battery.
If you know more about this stabbing, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.