Sunday pursuit in Atchison kills one

January 29, 2018 at 10:25 AM

An Atchison pursuit turned deadly Sunday morning when an Effingham man crashed his vehicle after losing control.

The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the victim as 45-year-old Raymond Bosch, Jr.

According to a report from the Patrol, Bosch was westbound on Atchison’s Main Street, pursued by law enforcement, shortly after 1:00 Sunday morning.

Bosch failed to maneuver a curve, sending the vehicle onto a private residential lawn, where it struck a retaining wall and rolled over.

Bosch, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead following the wreck.

It’s not immediately clear what led to the pursuit.

Brian Hagen contributed this report.