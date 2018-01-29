Sunday pursuit in Atchison kills one

An Atchison pursuit turned deadly Sunday morning when an Effingham man crashed his vehicle after losing control.

The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the victim as 45-year-old Raymond Bosch, Jr.

According to a report from the Patrol, Bosch was westbound on Atchison’s Main Street, pursued by law enforcement, shortly after 1:00 Sunday morning.

Bosch failed to maneuver a curve, sending the vehicle onto a private residential lawn, where it struck a retaining wall and rolled over.

Bosch, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead following the wreck.

It’s not immediately clear what led to the pursuit.

Brian Hagen contributed this report.