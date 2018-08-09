Sunny and hot for Thursday

The typical August weather pattern continues.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny and hot, with a few afternoon thunderstorms and a high at 95.

Tonight: Scattered storms end early, then clearing, with a low near 70.

Tomorrow: An isolated storm in the afternoon, with a high at 92.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 93.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 92.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 94. Light and variable wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 68.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 93.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 93. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 92.