Sunny and hot for Thursday

The typical August weather pattern continues.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Sunny and hot, with a few afternoon thunderstorms and a high at 95.
Tonight: Scattered storms end early, then clearing, with a low near 70.
Tomorrow: An isolated storm in the afternoon, with a high at 92.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 93.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 92.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 94. Light and variable wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 68.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 93.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 93. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 92.