Sunny and hot for Thursday

by on August 9, 2018 at 4:43 AM (21 mins ago)

The typical August weather pattern continues.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny and hot, with a few afternoon thunderstorms and a high at 95.

Tonight: Scattered storms end early, then clearing, with a low near 70.

Tomorrow: An isolated storm in the afternoon, with a high at 92.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 93.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 92.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 94. Light and variable wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 68.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 93.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 93. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high at 92.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.