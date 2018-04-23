Sunny and ideal Monday

It’s a beautiful start to the week, with chances of rain slipping in Tuesday night.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 74. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 45.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high at 74.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 47.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 61.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 70. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 44.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 67.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low at 43.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 60.