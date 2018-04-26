Sunny and seasonable Thursday

Still spring-like today, unfortunately that includes some early fog. Give yourself extra time if you can.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high at 67. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A chance of sprinkles before 10pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then clearing, with a low at 41.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 73.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low at 44.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 68.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A slight chance of rain between 2pm and 3pm. Areas of fog before 9am. Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high at 69.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low at 38.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 75.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low at 42.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 72.