Sunny and beautiful this week

by on October 16, 2017 at 4:41 AM (5 hours ago)

Beautiful fall weather this week.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny this afternoon, with a high at 71.

Tonight: Clear and not as cool, with a low at 45.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 75.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 76.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high at 72. Light south southwest wind becoming south 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 48.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 75.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 77.

