Sunny and beautiful this week

Beautiful fall weather this week.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Sunny this afternoon, with a high at 71.
Tonight: Clear and not as cool, with a low at 45.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 75.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 76.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high at 72. Light south southwest wind becoming south 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 48.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 75.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 77.