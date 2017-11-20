Sunny, breezy Monday

A really nice week for Thanksgiving.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: A few clouds in northeast Kansas this morning, then sunny and breezy this afternoon, with a high at 65. South winds 15 to 25 mph and gusty.

Tonight: Clouding up as a cold front moves in, with a low at 42.

Tomorrow: Clearing, breezy and cooler, with a high at 52.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high at 45.

Thanksgiving: Sunny, with a high at 64.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 67. South southwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low at 40.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high at 53.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 52.

Thanksgiving: Sunny, with a high at 65.