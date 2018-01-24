Sunny and breezy for the next few days

Nice weather is here between now and Friday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 52.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 32.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and warmer, with a high at 61.

Friday: Windy, with a high at 59.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 52. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 29.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high at 61.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low at 40.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high at 57.