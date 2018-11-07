Sunny, chilly Wednesday

Potential precipitation Thursday follows a typically chilly November Wednesday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and colder today with a high at 45.

Tonight: Clouding up, with a low at 32.

Tomorrow: Occasional rain/snow mix early and precipitation off and on throughout the day, with a high at 38.

Tomorrow night: Rain/snow mix continues, turning to light snow late, with a low at 25.

Friday: Clearing, then sunny and breezy, with a high at 38.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 45. North wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 31.

Tomorrow: Rain and snow before noon, then rain between noon and 2pm, then rain and snow after 2pm. High at 37.

Tomorrow Night: A chance of rain and snow before 9pm, then a chance of snow between 9pm and midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low at 25.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 37.