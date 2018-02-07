Sunny but chilly Wednesday

A chilly Wednesday ahead of a Thursday thaw.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 29. Wind chill values between -3 and 7. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 18.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 48.
Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 27.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 34.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 23.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 52.
Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, with a low at 26.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high at 31.