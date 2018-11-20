WIBW News Now!

Sunny Tuesday

by on November 20, 2018 at 5:04 AM (3 hours ago)

We’re looking ahead to a warmup as we get closer to Thanksgiving.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clear and cold this morning, then sunny, with a high at 48 this afternoon.

Tonight: Not as cold, with a low at 32.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 58.

Thanksgiving: Windy, with a high at 60.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 54. Light south wind becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Clear, with a low at 31.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 58.

Thanksgiving: Sunny, with a high at 59.

