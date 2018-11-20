Sunny Tuesday

We’re looking ahead to a warmup as we get closer to Thanksgiving.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Clear and cold this morning, then sunny, with a high at 48 this afternoon.
Tonight: Not as cold, with a low at 32.
Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 58.
Thanksgiving: Windy, with a high at 60.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Sunny, with a high at 54. Light south wind becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Clear, with a low at 31.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 58.
Thanksgiving: Sunny, with a high at 59.