Sunny, warm for November 1

A nice start to November.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clouds move out this morning, then sunny, with a high at 62.

Tonight: Scattered showers overnight, with a low at 42.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of light rain early, then clearing, with a high at 58.

Saturday: Occasional rain, with a high at 60.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high at 61. West northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 40.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 58.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 59.