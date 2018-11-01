Sunny, warm for November 1

A nice start to November.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Clouds move out this morning, then sunny, with a high at 62.
Tonight: Scattered showers overnight, with a low at 42.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of light rain early, then clearing, with a high at 58.
Saturday: Occasional rain, with a high at 60.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high at 61. West northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 40.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 58.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 59.