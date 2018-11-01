WIBW News Now!

Sunny, warm for November 1

by on November 1, 2018 at 4:47 AM (2 hours ago)

A nice start to November.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Clouds move out this morning, then sunny, with a high at 62.

Tonight: Scattered showers overnight, with a low at 42.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of light rain early, then clearing, with a high at 58.

Saturday: Occasional rain, with a high at 60.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high at 61. West northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 40.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 58.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 59.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.