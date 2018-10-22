Sunny, warm Monday

Monday may well be the nicest day of the week.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 70.

Tonight: Clear and cool, with a low at 42.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 64.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cooler, with a high at 58.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 70. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 44.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 66.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high at 59.